Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Brady worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE BRC opened at $55.75 on Monday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

