Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,509,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

