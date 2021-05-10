Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.52 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,653 shares of company stock valued at $84,076,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.