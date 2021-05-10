Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,307 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

