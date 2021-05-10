Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,909 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $2,618,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,649 shares of company stock valued at $79,078,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

