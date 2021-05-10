Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

USB opened at $61.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

