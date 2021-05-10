DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,591 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.34% of DXC Technology worth $106,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.50 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

