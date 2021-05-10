DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $376.75

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $376.75 or 0.00653570 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $18.58 million and $1.77 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00067667 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002887 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.