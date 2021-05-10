Dye & Durham (DND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$40.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DND. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

