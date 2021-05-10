Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $37,038.48 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.