East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $43,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

EWBC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.93. 7,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $287,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

