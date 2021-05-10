Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 85.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,258.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 102.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $124.97 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,548 shares of company stock worth $17,935,693 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

