EBCoin (EBC) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One EBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $3.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.75 or 0.00808776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.30 or 0.09126031 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (EBC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

EBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.