Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Edenred stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. Edenred has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDNMY. HSBC lowered shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

