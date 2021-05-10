Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.