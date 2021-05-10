Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

