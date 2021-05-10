Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $285,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

