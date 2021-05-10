Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.88. 5,605,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

