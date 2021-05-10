Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,388. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.13.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.