Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Tops $11,676.17 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $11,676.17 and approximately $123.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

