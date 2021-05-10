Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,514,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.92. 2,268,476 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

