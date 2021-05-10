Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 256.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 66,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 25.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. 30,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,199. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

