Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.90. 108,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,620. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

