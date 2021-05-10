ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 52.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.81 ($16.25).

ZIL2 opened at €14.72 ($17.32) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $932.66 million and a PE ratio of -22.86.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

