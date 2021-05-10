EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
EMKR stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
