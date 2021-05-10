EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

EMKR stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

