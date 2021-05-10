Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

