Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,541,000.

EMQQ stock traded down $2.96 on Monday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

