Employers Holdings Inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.