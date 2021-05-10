Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$53.00 by Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$53.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up C$0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching C$48.64. 2,955,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.10. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$49.13. The stock has a market cap of C$98.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.