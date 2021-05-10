Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Enerflex alerts:

ENRFF opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.