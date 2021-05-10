Enerflex’s (EFX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.36. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

