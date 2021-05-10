Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Energizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

