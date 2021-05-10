Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.02 ($12.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENI shares. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ENI traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting €10.32 ($12.15). 20,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.25 and its 200-day moving average is €8.93. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

