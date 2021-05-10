Enigma (ENG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.68 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $4.68 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.87 or 0.00677432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.86 or 0.01705585 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

