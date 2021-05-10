Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.43.

NVST opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,374,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

