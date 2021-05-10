EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $517.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $507.00 to $517.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $460.20 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $203.32 and a 52 week high of $466.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

