Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.04.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.52.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.