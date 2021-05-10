Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy USA Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $5.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

MUSA opened at $140.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

