Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avient Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Avient stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. Avient has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $53.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.