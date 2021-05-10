Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

