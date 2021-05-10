Ethbox (EBOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.99 Million

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Ethbox has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $424,696.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethbox has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ethbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00250412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.62 or 0.01163638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00762337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,912.40 or 0.99840220 BTC.

Ethbox Coin Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

