Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 153.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $165.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.