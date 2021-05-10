Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of ETSY opened at $165.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.16. Etsy has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.