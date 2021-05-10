EUNO Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $18,618.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $769.43 or 0.01319898 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,196,921,815 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

