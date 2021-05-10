Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:EUCMF opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Eurocommercial Properties has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $25.78.

Eurocommercial Properties Company Profile

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

