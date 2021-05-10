Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $141.75 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

