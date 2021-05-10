EvenCoin Price Down 5% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $137,388.50 and approximately $236,261.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00065918 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.98 or 0.00573722 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002763 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.