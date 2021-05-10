Exane Derivatives Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 197.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in McKesson were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in McKesson by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $197.61 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

