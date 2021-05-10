Exane Derivatives Buys 984 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $128.17 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

