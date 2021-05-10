Exane Derivatives Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 18,511.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.